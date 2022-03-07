New GAP booklet published: Flying around volcanoes - Civil Aviation Authority

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 15:30

This is a notification that the following information has been added to the CAA website, aviation.govt.nz:

New GAP booklet published: Flying around volcanoes - https://www.aviation.govt.nz/safety/publications/good-aviation-practice-booklets/

This booklet will give you an overview of New Zealand’s volcanoes, their hazards, and outline where you can find information on their current activity and the applicable aviation rules.