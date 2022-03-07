New GAP booklet published: Flying around volcanoes - Civil Aviation Authority

|
New GAP booklet published: Flying around volcanoes - https://www.aviation.govt.nz/safety/publications/good-aviation-practice-booklets/
This booklet will give you an overview of New Zealand’s volcanoes, their hazards, and outline where you can find information on their current activity and the applicable aviation rules.
