New directors appointed to boards of Top Energy and Ngawha Generation

Monday, 7 March, 2022 - 16:06

New directors appointed to boards of Top Energy Ltd and Ngāwha Generation Ltd.

Yvonne Sharp, Chair of the Top Energy Consumer Trust, warmly welcomes two new directors to the Top Energy Group.

Jon Nichols will join the Top Energy and Ngāwha Generation boards in March 2022. He brings a wealth of governance experience through his representation as chair and director on various boards in the government and private sector since 2007.

Mr Nichols has a depth of understanding of the energy and infrastructure sectors through his board representation for Electra and its subsidiaries, Eastland Group Ltd and its subsidiaries, Hawkes Bay Airport Limited, Hawkes Bay Airport Construction Ltd, amongst others.

In his consulting capacity he prepared commercialisation opportunities for renewable generation and battery storage in the Pacific, and strategic modelling for North Island generation investment.

Steve Sanderson, who replaces Jason McDonald as an independent director on the Top Energy board, also comes with a strong background in energy and infrastructure with senior executive roles including airports, electricity and ports.

Mr Sanderson is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Wellington International Airport and will also join the Top Energy board in March 2022. Ms Sharp says that Mr Sanderson has valuable experience working in regulated environments and is a high calibre addition to the board.

Ms Sharp says Mr Nichols and Mr Sanderson were standout candidates and the Trust welcomes their addition on the Top Energy Group boards.

"We look forward to their guidance and governance as the Group continues to create value for the Far North."

The Top Energy Trust holds the shares in the company on behalf of the power consumers in the Far North.