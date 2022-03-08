Chorus welcomes launch of inaugural MindTheGap public pay gap registry

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 09:40

Today MindTheGap launched Aotearoa New Zealand's first Public Pay Gap Registry. Chorus is included within the Registry, broadening its commitment to reporting on gender pay gap equity across all career levels in the company.

Live on MindTheGap.nz, the Public Pay Gap Registry lists over 160 of New Zealand's largest employers and states whether they are reporting their pay gaps for women, MÄori, and Pasifika.

Chorus' Chief People Officer, Shaun Philp, says that further promotion of gender pay gap reporting is a way for the company to show its commitment to fairness, transparency, and diversity.

"At Chorus, we're determined to provide an inclusive and equitable workplace where everyone can thrive - and we know we can do better.

"In 2020, we undertook a thorough review of gender pay gaps across the organisation leading to changes in how we review remuneration. A good number of employees, both women and men, received adjustments to their base salary, and we embedded a ‘gender lens’ across all our pay review work.

"In Chorus, the most significant career level pay gap is in our senior leadership levels, with a significantly higher number of men (24) than women (12) in these roles.

"We're now focused on the next phase of the process to identify the actions and solutions that will increase gender pay equity and mitigate our current gap", said Mr Philp.

Recognising the underrepresentation of women in technology industries and the impact on pay equality, Chorus sponsors Innovative Young Minds (IYM). IYM promotes the benefits of careers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and high-tech manufacturing (STEMM) subjects to young women at secondary school.

Overseas, pay gap reporting is effective in reducing pay gaps. MindTheGap spokesperson Dellwyn Stuart says the Public Pay Gap Registry is an equality index for the country.

"The Registry is a mark of diversity, fairness, and trust with investors, employees and customers. We congratulate Chorus for committing to reporting their pay gaps and being part of the solution."

The Registry is live now on MindTheGap.nz.