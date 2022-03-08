Information and communication technology sector booming during COVID-19 - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 10:46

Sales of software and services by the information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached $13.0 billion in 2021, up 39 percent from 2019, Stats NZ said today.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more need for digital tools than ever before, so that both businesses and individuals can still connect and interact with each other," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The growth in the ICT sector was driven by increased sales of software and services to New Zealand customers, at $10.8 billion - an increase of 42 percent from 2019. During the same period, exports of ICT software and services increased by 27 percent to $2.2 billion.

Total sales of published software were $4.0 billion in 2021 - an increase of 52 percent from 2019.

The ICT sector also sells services such as information technology (IT) design, technical support, and hosting.

In 2021 compared with 2019:

IT design, consulting, and development sales were $3.4 billion (up 35 percent)

IT technical support sales were $3.1 billion (up 23 percent)

hosting and IT infrastructure services were $2.5 billion (up 48 percent).

"The increase in sales of published software and hosting services coincided with more people working from home since the pandemic began," Mr Ho said.

The overall value of IT services sales was $9.0 billion - an increase of 34 percent from 2019.

These figures are from the ICT supply survey 2021, which measures the commodity and type of sales from businesses associated with the ICT industries every two years.