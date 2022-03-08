Moutere Artisans, Upper Moutere - Open Day 24 April 2022

Tuesday, 8 March, 2022 - 15:40

Just 30 kilometres outside Nelson you’ll find the historic village of Upper Moutere. Established in 1842 the village is now home to some of New Zealand’s finest artists and artisan food producers.

A number of these clever creators banded together to form the Moutere Artisans. Today it is an unmissable destination.

Twice a year, the artisans open their gates so you can visit, taste, sip, discover and learn. On Sunday April 24th - participating artisans open their doors for their Autumn Open Day and invite you to join them.

Start on Neudorf Road….

Thorvald, a star of the New Zealand cheese scene, are producers of hard and soft rind, sheep and cows’ milk and addictive yoghurt. Just up the road is The Sausage Press with smoked fish, pork and fennel sausages and perfect salami. Also Neudorf Olives: small batch producers of fine olive oil grown on a magnificent site overlooking the valley. And Neudorf Mushrooms grow slippery jack, birch boletes, saffron milk caps and supply fine dining destinations throughout New Zealand.

Neudorf Black Garlic is an experience. Produced by cooking garlic for a long time at a low temperature it adds a unique flavour boost to so many dishes. And just down the road from them is Moutere Strawberries - growers of the region’s best strawberries and producers of excellent jams and real fruit ice-creams.

Experience some of these culinary delights on top of a sourdough pizza at North Eatery near the Upper Moutere village. They are one of our newest artisans and already a favourite stop.

Onto something to pour alongside your new Moutere products - Flaxmore Vineyards offers memorable vineyard walks as well as delicious wines and an excellent art gallery. Gravity Winery also has a gallery, as well as an excellent restaurant and a large range of wines.

Neudorf Vineyards has been making memorable Pinot Noir and Chardonnay for 40 years, their new releases are coinciding with the Autumn Open Day.

Michael MacMillan gallery on Neudorf Road is a breath-taking stop. Immaculate presentation outside and a feast of French oak products, unique bronze sculptures, and art inside.

At the Old Post Office in the village, you will find London trained jeweller Stacey Whale using gold, silver and semi-precious stones her work is modern with a feminine twist. Across the road Katie Gold and Owen Bartlett work magic with clay to create both domestic and collectible artwork. Their gallery is in one of the oldest homesteads in the village and surrounded by a garden abundant with bloom.

Also in Upper Moutere village, oozing history and hospitality is the iconic Moutere Inn, offering great food and drink.

Open from 10 am until 4 pm on Sunday 24th April, you will be warmly welcomed and leave feeling stimulated and satiated.

Grab a map at the Moutere Hills Community Centre on the day. You’ll find them between Upper Moutere village and Neudorf Road.