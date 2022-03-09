'ComCom report gets ‘c’ from dairies'

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 07:30

After investing a lot of time to submit to the Commerce Commission’s supermarket price inquiry, dairy owners have given its report a ‘C’ for touching on some issues but failing to tackle the duopoly’s stranglehold on wholesaling and distribution.

"This is the petrol price inquiry Mark II," says Sunny Kaushal, chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

"Bold promises have become tweaks to the system and we cannot see retail prices coming down and that’s a missed opportunity.

"We advised the Commission to separate the supermarket duopoly’s retail outlets from wholesaling and distribution. If you want lower prices then that’s the only way. It seemed to have a genuine cut-through when we presented so what happened?

"There’s no way anyone will enter the Kiwi market as they’d rely on the duopoly for goods and this market is way too small to build another distribution and wholesale network.

"Not breaking up wholesale and distribution is the big miss. Doing that would give suppliers more outlets, see lower prices for dairies and mean cheaper goods for consumers. Dairies would pass on those prices because it means more customers through our doors.

"There’s huge spin-off for hospitality because Foodstuffs dominates wholesale food service.

"Ramming home dairies and petrol stations as the third way is the growth of ‘express’ outlets overseas and Nielson research done for Z Energy. This showed the grocery market is worth some $19.6 billion with dairies and service stations having 17.34% of the market

"At $3.4bn, we may be small as individual businesses, but as a sector, we’re a huge opportunity to lower grocery prices where Kiwis live. If we had competing distribution and warehousing options then that means lower prices with greater choice for shoppers.

"This is why we feel let down by the Commerce Commission’s tweaks," Mr Kaushal said.