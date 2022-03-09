Farmlands appoints Dr Claire Nicholson as director

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 10:15

Following an extensive search, Farmlands is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Claire Nicholson (NgÄti Ruanui, NgÄruahine, NgÄti Kahungnunu) to Farmlands' Board of Directors.

Dr Nicholson is a director of Parininihi ki WaitÅtara Inc (PKW) and chief executive of Sirona Animal Health. She is a member of the MÄori, Stakeholders and Science Advisory Groups for the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre, a member of the industry advisory group for a joint government and University of Otago project developing new antimicrobials for the animal health sector and previously was general manager for animal health company Intervet in New Zealand.

Farmlands chair, Rob Hewett says, "I am delighted to welcome Claire to the Farmlands’ Board. Claire has more than twenty years’ professional experience relevant to Farmlands in veterinary science and animal health, agribusiness, business development and marketing, technical research, environment and governance.

"Claire’s appointment further strengthens the experience and perspectives of the Board at an important time for Farmlands. Her experience in, and commitment to, innovation will be valuable as Farmlands’ management team, led by recently-appointed CEO Tanya Houghton, delivers on a broad programme of renewal and change."

Dr Nicholson says, "Having been involved in many sectors of the rural industry for over 20 years, I am excited to join Farmlands at this time. I look forward to offering my experience gained from a range of organisations to help Farmlands deliver improvements for shareholders, customers and partners."

Dr Nicholson has a Bachelor of Veterinary Science. She is a graduate of the Hillary Leadership Programme, the Agri-Women’s Development Trust’s Accelerator Programme and Fonterra’s Governance Development Programme.