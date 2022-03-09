Less isolation a pragmatic response - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 15:08

BusinessNZ has welcomed the decision to reduce self-isolation periods from 10 to 7 days as a pragmatic response by the Government.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says it’s great the Government is listening to the business community on this issue.

"Given the changing profile of Omicron in the community, it makes sense to reduce isolation requirements for those with Covid and their household contacts.

"All businesses, including those offering essential services, are facing difficulties in staffing their operations, and reducing the isolation time will assist them in providing a closer to normal service," Kirk Hope said.