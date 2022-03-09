ProCare announces new Nurse Representative to its Health (PHO) Limited Board

Wednesday, 9 March, 2022 - 15:33

Leading healthcare provider ProCare has today announced the appointment of Ann Davis as a new Director to the ProCare Health (PHO) Limited Board. Ann’s appointment is effective immediately and she will take on the role of Nurse Representative.

Ann is a Registered Nurse and is currently Nurse Manager at Health New Lynn where she has worked for the past eight years. She has also held management positions with Healthwest PHO and was Primary Care programme manager in Waitemata DHB’s Planning and Funding directorate.

Taima Campbell, Chair of the ProCare Health Limited Board says: "We are delighted to have Ann join the ProCare Health Limited Board. Her depth and breadth of experience will shape how the Board makes decisions and also the level of support we provide to our nurses across the Network. We look forward to working with her closely over the coming months."

Commenting on her appointment, Ann says: "One of my favourite things about being a nurse is seeing other people grow, and I love seeing the development of our nurses at different stages of their careers. Being able to see this across the ProCare network will be extremely rewarding, and I’m excited about supporting and helping to shape the journey of the next generation of primary care nurses."