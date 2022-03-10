Air cargo support extended to 2023 - ExportNZ

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 12:24

Continued support of air cargo ensures more options are available to exporters while committing to the New Zealand market remains challenging for airlines, Export NZ says.

The Government today announced an extension to its Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme by another 12 months through to March 2023.

ExportNZ Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says the continued support is welcomed by exporters.

"This scheme will continue to assist exporters hoping to maintain international connections throughout what has been a rough time.

"While the support does not achieve pre-Covid prices for air cargo, it means we are more viable for airlines to continue to offer some service.

"It also helps those exporters that have no other option but air cargo."

Ms Beard says ExportNZ wants to see the Government bring forward its timeline for welcoming tourists back into the country as a next step.

"Allowing more tourists to return to New Zealand freely will allow airlines to plan for re-entry into the New Zealand market and get air cargo rates back to a pre-Covid level - in terms of both cost and capacity."