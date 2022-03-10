RBNZ appoints new Director of Economics and Chief Economist

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 13:06

Paul Conway will join the Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te PÅ«tea Matua as Chief Economist/ Director of Economics, Governor Adrian Orr announced today.

"I’m delighted to have Paul join the Reserve Bank. He brings a wealth of leadership and experience to the Economics team," Mr Orr says. "He has a deep knowledge of the New Zealand economy and has international experience through his time as an economist with the OECD."

"He has a great mix of skills, including a background in research, which will be a key part of his leadership role at the Reserve Bank."

Mr Conway is currently Chief Economist at Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and prior to that was Economics and Research Director at the Productivity Commission.

"It is exciting to have a full team in place with plenty of mahi to do in the year ahead," Mr Orr says.

The role of Chief Economist/ Director of Economics is also a member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Mr Conway’s appointment comes ahead of the departure of current Chief Economist Yuong Ha, who leaves his role later this month after 25 years with the RBNZ. Mr Conway will join the Bank on 2 May.

RBNZ Manager of Central Banking Analytics Adam Richardson has been appointed as an internal MPC member for a six month term from 11 March 2022. He will be the acting Chief Economist/Director of Economics after Yuong Ha leaves, until Mr Conway joins the Reserve Bank.