Foodstuffs North Island Landing Drive achieves a 6 Green Star Rating

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 13:26

Foodstuffs North Island and Auckland Airport are proud to receive a 6 Green Star - Office Built v3 Certified Rating from New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC) for their state-of-the-art premise at Landing Drive.

Purpose built for Foodstuffs North Island and leased from Auckland Airport for an initial 30-year tenure, Landing Drive is a world-leading building and the culmination of years of planning and collaboration to meet the future needs of New Zealand’s largest co-operative with cutting-age sustainable design integrated into the build.

The rating confirms that the construction and final build are up to the NZGBC standards, as set forward in the proposed design.

The building has minimal environmental impact, with one of the country's largest rooftop solar panel displays of 3000 panels and a rainwater harvesting system.

CEO of Foodstuffs North Island Chris Quin says it’s great to receive this official recognition of the Green Star, which is another of example of Foodstuffs North Island’s promise to be Here for NZ.

"One of our promises is to take our role as sustainability leaders seriously and to always make sure we are doing all that we can to help reduce our impact on the planet.

"Not only do we now have a fantastic new home for our people, and a purpose designed and built distribution centre that can handle some of the bigger challenges we’ve been thrown recently, we’re doing it all with a significantly lighter footprint.

"This Landing Drive site is a real display of that commitment, and we are thrilled to have worked so closely with another New Zealand business, Auckland Airport, who take this as seriously as we do."

General Manager of Membership and Property at Foodstuffs North Island Lindsay Rowles says the work between the two organisations has shown how organisations can work together to achieve common sustainability goals.

"We committed to a 5 Green Star building in signing the lease, as we wanted to really make progress towards our lower carbon footprint goal that we have as a business. However, through great cooperation and collaboration we have been able to deliver a world-leading 6 Star building."

Auckland Airport’s General Manager Property Mark Thomson said the 6 Green Star Rating recognises the results of a partnership approach between two iconic New Zealand companies.

"It is a privilege to work with customers like Foodstuffs who are deeply committed to sustainability and to be able to deliver these benefits with them and at such a scale."

Foodstuffs North Island are awaiting the results of the interior fit out rating, which relates to all internal fixtures of the build such as carpets, wall coverings and furniture, which will be shared later this year.