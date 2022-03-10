Transport and Climate Change Ministers visiting Hutt Workshops - KiwiRail

Thursday, 10 March, 2022 - 14:46

What: Transport Minister Michael Wood and Climate Change Minister James Shaw are visiting Hutt Workshops, to mark the retirement of KiwiRail’s oldest diesel locomotive and see its new, battery powered replacement. The event has a focus on KiwiRail’s initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions.

When: 9.30am - 10.30am, Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Where: Hutt Workshops, 52 Elizabeth St, Moera, Lower Hutt, Wellington Region

Background:

KiwiRail is holding an event to mark the retirement of our oldest locomotive - the 85-year-old small shunt engine TR56 - and to introduce its replacement - a fully electric, zero-emissions shunt.

The new electric shunt is funded through the Government’s $1.6 billion investment to replace KiwiRail’s aging locomotives, wagons and upgrade its mechanical facilities.

KiwiRail has a goal of being net zero carbon by 2050, with an interim aim of reducing emissions 30 per cent by 2030. In addition to electric shunts, KiwiRail is also purchasing other low-emissions locomotives. The new Interislander ferries will also have significantly reduced emissions.

TR56 is being gifted to the Rail Heritage Trust, and will be used by Silver Stream Railway in Upper Hutt to pull passenger carriages.

Media attendance:

Media are welcome to attend the event. Please RSVP to me by CoB Monday, 14 April.

Proof of double vaccination (eg. Vaccine Passport) is required and please bring a mask.

Reporters will need to be at Hutt Workshops by 9.15am. Parking is available.

As the event will be held in one of the workshops, we request you wear trousers and close-toed shoes. KiwiRail will supply any other safety gear required.