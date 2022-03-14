NZME enhances agency sales team

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 10:42

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) continues to go from strength to strength in delivering for its partners and clients - today announcing senior appointments across its Agency Sales team.

Greg McCrea has been appointed Head of Agency Sales, following the consolidation of NZME’s Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Australian-based agency teams, who will report to him. McCrea led the relaunch of NZME’s highly successful integrated sales division, CreateMe and has many years of senior sales experience, including nine years at News Corp Australia in Sydney. He was also recently appointed as Chair of The Radio Bureau - an organisation that helps media agencies navigate the New Zealand audio landscape.

McCrea says the launch of the new sales model across NZME’s agency markets has helped simplify and strengthen its offering to agency partners. "The success of the new model has been evident from very early on - we are demonstrating creativity and innovation, and this is already driving successful results for our partners and clients."

In further news for NZME’s Agency Sales team, Lauren McClung has been promoted to Group Account Director. McClung has been with NZME for more than three years and has 20 years of experience in media.

Vivian Mcfadzean, who has been with the company since 2017, has been promoted to Senior Account Manager.

"Lauren is a natural leader who is hugely respected by her colleagues, agency partners and clients and I know she will excel in her new role. Vivian is an absolute superstar and has consistently been a standout performer - I can’t wait to see her continue to achieve at the highest levels," says McCrea.

Hayley Braisby has been appointed into the new role of Agency Sales Director for OneRoof - NZME’s multi- channel real estate and property platform. Braisby will drive the commercial and customer engagement strategy for OneRoof, which has seen exponential growth in audience engagement and revenue.

Paul Hancox, NZME Chief Commercial Officer, says: "We have a talented, highly-skilled, connected and engaged team, which is demonstrated through our results, market feedback and positive team culture. I am thrilled to be able to work with such a dynamic team of talented individuals as we look to continue our success and deliver the best possible service and solutions for our valued customers."