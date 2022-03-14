Rabobank Farm Managers Program heads back to Christchurch - Applications now open

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 13:17

Applications for the prestigious Rabobank Farm Managers Program (FMP) - the course for up-and-coming farm leaders - are now open.

Developed specifically for primary producers, the FMP aims to improve attendees’ communication skills as well as enhancing decision making and management capabilities.

For the second consecutive year, the FMP will take place in Christchurch, with the course scheduled to run from 19-24 June.

The FMP has been running since 2006 and has traditionally featured an even split of New Zealand and Australian participants. With Covid restrictions limiting international travel, the 2022 event in Christchurch will again be attended solely by farmers from New Zealand. A separate FMP for Australian-based farmers has also been organised for June and will take place in the Hawkesbury Valley, New South Wales.

Announcing the opening of applications for the program, Rabobank New Zealand CEO Todd Charteris said it was incredibly important for farming businesses to invest in the management skills of their people.

"While Rabobank expects another strong showing from New Zealand’s agricultural sector in 2022, with pricing expected to remain elevated for the majority of the country’s key agricultural commodities, there are also several storm clouds on the horizon," he said.

"These include the potential impact of increasing environmental regulation on the sector and the fallout from the Russia - Ukraine conflict.

"The program does a great job of developing attendees so they are better equipped to manage key business risks, with modules covering topics such as financial and risk management, communication and influence, managing people and farm succession. This year’s program will also include a trip to a successful local farm business."

Mr Charteris said another key benefit of the program was the opportunity it provided participants to interact with other farmers.

"The residential aspect of the program gives attendees the opportunity to build strong relationships with other farmers from around the country," he said.

"The program provides a forum for farmers from across a range of agricultural sectors to network with other like-minded individuals and to find out what is working for them in their farming roles."

With strong demand expected for a place on the FMP, and only 40 farmers accepted in this year’s intake, progressive primary producers are urged to apply before April 1 at www.rabobank.co.nz/bmp.