Announcement of first speakers and host city partner - Boma New Zealand

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 14:05

Key points:

â First six speakers announced for E Tipu 2022.

â Expressions of interest open to exhibitors.

â ChristchurchNZ joining as Host City Partner for second consecutive year.

â E Tipu to host the Food, Fibre and Agritech Supernode Challenge finale and awards ceremony.

â In-Person and Virtual Super Early Bird tickets end Sunday, 20 February.

Set for 21-22 June in Åtautahi Christchurch, E Tipu 2022: The Boma Agri Summit will host two days of talks from world leaders in food and fibre. Since 2019, 68 primary sector powerhouses from across Aotearoa and the world have taken the summit stage to share mind-blowing insights, ignite vital conversations, and help shape the future of Aotearoa’s primary industries.

Newly announced in the E Tipu 2022 lineup is Arama Kukuta, whose expertise in venture investing for agrifood technology stems from over 20 years of experience as an investor, company founder and entrepreneur in the agribusiness sector. Arama is presently CEO of Plenty, a US-based vertical farming company with a team of growers, plant scientists, engineers, artists, foodies and plant romantics working to improve the lives of plants, people and the planet.

Joining Arama is food systems icon, Hannah Tucker. Hannah explores the disruptive developments giving rise to a modern economy. As director of UK-based Balance Point Advisory, she advises clients on sustainability strategy and communications , food system s, and aligning investment portfolios with sustainability and disruption.

MC of the E Tipu 2022 is legendary business journalist, author and public speaker Rod Oram. Rod brings more than 40 years of experience as an international business journalist. The key themes of his work revolve around sustainability, business, economics and innovation. He’s an award-winning weekly columnist for Newsroom and business commentator for Newstalk ZB. The first round of speakers also includes Dr Caroline Saunders ONZM, MNZM, professor of Trade and Environmental Economics and director of the Agribusiness and Economics Research Unit at Lincoln University; Janette Barnard, founder of Prime Future, the weekly newsletter for innovators in livestock, meat, and dairy; and Lucas Smith (NgÄi Tahu), entrepreneur and founder of WoolAid Ltd - an Aotearoa-based startup creating naturally biodegradable bandages made of 100% hyperfine merino wool as an alternative to plastic plasters.

Alongside a powerhouse lineup of talks, E Tipu provides a platform for innovative products and business models that address key global challenges that face the primary sector. The summit is now accepting expressions of interest from organisations that are ambitious, purpose-driven, and have something special they’d like to share with E Tipu 2022 attendees. Exhibitor space is limited and applications close Friday, 22 April. Organisations are invited to apply at etipu.boma.global/exhibit

Backing the summit for a second consecutive year as Host City Partner is ChristchurchNZ. The partnership sees ChristchurchNZ and E Tipu collaborating to boost the strength of the region’s primary sector and uplift local thought leaders and expertise.

In addition to supporting acceleration in the sector, ChristchurchNZ works to cultivate a thriving future for the city and people of Åtautahi - championing the region’s vibrancy, capacity for innovation, and economic competitiveness. With more than half of the 2022 summit’s attendees likely to reside outside of greater Christchurch, E Tipu offers a unique platform to showcase the region.

ChristchurchNZ and the University of Canterbury Centre for Entrepreneurship (UCE) are also partnering with E Tipu to showcase innovation in the food and fibre sector. Following day one of E Tipu 2022, summit attendees are invited to watch Food, Fibre and Agritech Supernode Challenge finale and awards ceremony.

UCE Director Gerard Quinn says this is a unique opportunity for individuals, businesses, researchers and students to get access to mentoring alongside the chance to win a share of $70,000 in cash prizes and in-kind support.

"We want to support Kiwi innovators to help solve some of the greatest challenges facing this cornerstone sector of Aotearoa’s economy. We’re looking for ideas to increase the sector’s productivity, sustainability and competitiveness - the Challenge brings together all the resources needed to accelerate these ideas," says Quinn.

Challenge entries can be submitted at www.ffachallenge.co.nz and close Sunday, 20 March.

Secure Super Early Bird tickets for E Tipu 2022 by Sunday, 20 March, with In-Person tickets available for $599+GST and Virtual tickets for $109+GST. As an inclusive and accessible summit, special rates are available for farmers, not-for-profits, startups, groups and youth.

Tickets can be purchased at etipu.boma.global/attend.

Summit organiser Boma New Zealand has a comprehensive COVID-safe plan and refunds and transfers policy for E Tipu 2022, ensuring attendees can book ahead for 21-22 June with confidence.