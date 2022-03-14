One week left for rangatahi to enter Manaaki You Do You initiative

Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 14:23

There is just one week left for rangatahi to enter the $10,000 You Do You initiative, run by small business support network Manaaki, in partnership with NZMA and Young Enterprise.

Every week for ten weeks, $1,000 has been given away to one rangatahi and, along with the wrap-around support from the Manaaki You Do You digital community made up of mentors, advisors, employers and trainers, and other rangatahi just like them - Aotearoa young people are encouraged to share and chase their dreams.

Manaaki General Manager Rachel Adams says You Do You is about opening doors. "Our rangatahi have the drive, the talent and the passion to achieve amazing things, but often lack the funds and the mentorship to get started. That’s where You Do You comes in."

You Do You organisers are keen for as many rangatahi as possible to back themselves and enter.

"You could be like our week ï¬ve winner Faith Oriwia Henare-Stewart who shows the value and importance of being indigenous through her music, short ï¬lms and traditional and modern weaving; or Meg Wallace from ‘Dressed by Meg’ who has a dream of designing clothes and promoting self-love and body conï¬dence amongst young women."

"Or your dreams could be unique to you alone. You do you - this is your chance to go out and chase those dreams, with our support."

To ï¬nd out more and to enter, rangatahi between 16 and 24 can go to the You Do You group at Manaaki.io. Entries close March 24.