Monday, 14 March, 2022 - 17:11

Mobil to reduce prices at company-owned sites by 25cpl effective immediately

Monday 14 March, 5:00pm. Following the Government’s announcement that it is reducing fuel excise taxes for motorists, Mobil Oil New Zealand Limited (Mobil) has made the decision to reduce its prices across all petrol grades by the same amount, effective immediately.

While the Government’s excise changes will only come into effect from midnight tonight, Mobil lead country manager Andrew McNaught said that Mobil wanted to give some immediate relief to motorists as they make their commute home.

"The cost of living has been having a significant impact on many households, and we want to do our part to help reduce those impacts, which is why we are dropping our prices immediately.

"International fuel prices have kept rising as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the sanctions imposed on Russia, third largest oil producer in the world."

"Our product costs have risen significantly from the middle of December, and continue to rise. These costs on average have more than doubled since the beginning of December, and have increased more than 50% in the last two weeks.

"We are pleased to be able to offer our customers some immediate relief, in recognition of the relief also being passed on by Government."

The price change applies to service stations where Mobil sets the fuel price.