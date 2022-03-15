'Disruptive tech-based delivery player courts major retailers to meet consumer demand'

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 10:20

An Aussie disrupter into New Zealand’s competitive ‘last mile delivery’ segment says that its overseas experience experience and global consumer trends underpins its expansion here.

Australian technology company Sherpa soft-launched its retail delivery operation in Auckland at the end of last year, and is now on the cusp of announcing major retail partnerships as it prepares to ramp-up its volume and presence.

Chief executive, Duncan Brett, says it is the increasing customer demand - as in consumers instant gratification demands - that means retailers have to get on board with Sherpa.

"Global trends in online retail consumers show that 80% of shoppers want same day delivery and are prepared to pay for that service. In fact more than 60% of those surveyed want their items within 1-3 hours of placing an order.-

"We have seen that demand reflected real-time in our Australian retail experience, and we are very confident Kiwi retailers will take to the Sherpa platform in the same way because we can provide a proven successful partnership that improves the customer experience," says Brett.

The Australian business was, founded seven years ago, has doubled in size every year for the last three years, and has completed more than and has gone on to complete more than six million same-day deliveries across Australia's largest retailers and SMEs - doubling in size every year, for the last three years. "Even through particularly challenging Covid times for retailers it has experienced delivery growth of more than 200%. "We are looking to replicate thisose successes with Kiwi retailers, and since our launch we have seen a number of retailers using Sherpa for their customers across categories ranging from cupcakes to alcohol.

"We certainly see similarities in the Kiwi market, with high online penetration and an increasing desire from customers to get goods now."

Same-day delivery services are nothing new in the local landscape, but Sherpa’s point of difference for retailers is the customer service proposition - achieved through Sherpa technology.

"The message to retailers is that ‘their brand‘ is no longer the most important thing in their customers life - convenience is," says Brett. "That’s why internationally more than half of retailers (51%) offer same-day delivery and 65% plan to offer it soon. -

"Sherpa’s appeal and value is that convenience to the customer. Engaging with Sherpa’s service means just one more click at the end of a customer’s online retail experience - fully integrated with the website they’ve just purchased on."

Utilising the ubiquitous crowd-sourced driver pool alongside market-leading technology that includes ‘full live-tracking’ via a text link allowing customers to see their parcel arriving in a real-time underscores Sherpa’s unique selling point (USP) to the retailers too.

"We’re not a logistics or courier company, we’re a tech company offering retailers - and consumers - a better delivery service than anyone else.

"Sherpa has no set-up, technology, or subscription fees, with businesses simply able to pay for each delivery. That’s why we also have such a simple proposition to retailers… add Sherpa - add sales," says Brett.