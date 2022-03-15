Orcon Group and 2degrees welcome Commerce Commission clearance of proposed merger

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 10:21

Orcon Group and 2degrees welcome today’s statement from the Commerce Commission, providing clearance for the proposed merger of Orcon Group and 2degrees.

Mark Callander, Orcon Group CEO and named CEO of the merged entity says, "We are pleased to receive Commerce Commission clearance, which is the first step in the regulatory approval process for the merger of Orcon Group and 2degrees.

"This outcome recognises that the merger will enhance competition and provide benefits to Kiwis and Kiwi businesses. The combined offering of Orcon and 2degrees positions the business as a strong third player in the New Zealand telecommunications industry.

"Under the 2degrees brand, Kiwis will have access to mobile, fixed line, and wireless broadband services as well as competitive energy services.

"While we await further regulatory approvals, both companies continue to drive their businesses forward, delivering quality services and support for all customers".