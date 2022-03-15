'The real mccoy' for CEP conference

Tuesday, 15 March, 2022 - 10:44

World renowned oceanographer Kim McCoy will be delivering a Keynote address at the 2022 CEP conference in Rotorua on 1st and 2nd of June.

McCoy is the author of the recently updated Waves and Beaches, the seminal work on the interaction between the oceans and our atmosphere, originally published in 1963. McCoy has spent many years studying how our climate interacts with our oceans and with climate change leading to rising sea level, more severe weather events, higher tides and increasing erosion, all of which threaten our way of life, understanding how the climate interacts with our oceans is essential knowledge for us all.

Mike Hopkins, CEO of CEP said: "As New Zealanders, our whanau have all travelled across the seas to be here. Our relationship with the sea is part of our DNA. Now, we’re facing a crisis.Weather patterns and extreme weather events are all around us, the recent flooding on Australia’s East coast is just an example. We need to understand how to adapt to the effects of climate change and Kim’s session will do precisely that."

"We need to get serious about adaptation, but we still have great opportunities to avoid", continued Hopkins. CEP also announced today a second Keynote, Dr David Rolnick, co-Chair and biodiversity lead at Climate Change AI. Climate Change AI is a collaborative of the brightest global brains in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Dr Rolnick is part of Montreal based MILA, a research institute in artificial intelligence, and is also Assistant Professor at McGill University. Dr Rolnick is a world leader in understanding how AI can help reduce emissions and protect biodiversity.

"AI will emerge as an essential component of our climate change toolkit this decade", said Hopkins.

Ai is already delivering staggering results in the area of energy efficiency and bringing knowledge about what AI can do and how it does it is a strong component of the conference this year. David willgive us even greater insight about its potential applications in NZ and how to best deploy it.

McCoy and Rolnick are headlining two full days of advice, expertise and practical decarbonisation solutions from some of New Zealand’s and the world’s experts on climate change avoidance, mitigation and adaptation. Registration for the conference is now open athttps://forumpoint2.eventsair.com/cep2022/register-now.