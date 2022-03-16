Moore joins Dairy Women’s Network board table as first associate trustee

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 08:02

Dairy Women’s Network’s new associate trustee position has been filled by Gore dairy farmer and previous Southland Hub Leader, Jess Moore.

Moore was one of 14 applicants who offered a variety of skills and CVs to the role, but was selected based on her wide involvement with the Network and dairy industry at leadership and local governance level.

"Jess has a strong alignment with the value and purpose of Dairy Women’s Network and has shown commitment and leadership within the organisation through her time as a Regional Leader, Business Group Leader and Hub Leader, as well as her contribution to the conference committee. The HR committee were especially impressed with her self-awareness and the investment she makes to her community and the wider industry through NZYF, NZDIA and the Southern Field Days," said Dairy Women’s Network Trustee and HR committee member Jenna Smith.

"We felt Jess would make a tremendous associate trustee, and has the determination, enthusiasm and skillset to add value to DWN and the wider industry. We have no doubt that Jess will make use of the opportunity to further her self-development and build on her governance and leadership journey."

Moore brings to the board table a hands-on background and understanding of the needs of dairy women, enabling her to engage and facilitate conversation at board level with a logical and growth-focused approach.

Originally working in a retail environment, Moore entered the industry when she and her husband managed a dairy farm in Southland, before 50/50 sharemilking and eventually purchasing their own farm in 2019.

Roles within their dairy business, across multiple areas of the Network and with other industry organisations alerted Moore to the importance of having robust governance practices in place, and the impact of good policy settings and leadership on growth and prosperity.

"I have been working on self-development and leadership for many years, this has naturally progressed into a desire to be more involved in governance and I crave more knowledge in this area," said Moore.

"Dairy Women’s Network and the connections I have made have pushed me to drive and develop my leadership style, all in a supportive environment. I have seen on the ground how the policies and systems work, and can see so much more growth for the taking. I see [this role] as an opportunity to continue my path with Dairy Women’s Network, but mostly a chance to give back."