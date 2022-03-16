Supercheap Auto inspires Kiwis to 'Make It Super' with its accelerated brand identity

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 10:05

Supercheap Auto is accelerating its brand to Make It Super for all New Zealanders: whoever they are, whatever they drive.

The major specialist retailer unveils its accelerated brand identity this month with a fresh, modern logo, a new brand platform and a creative campaign across television, radio outdoor, digital, social and retail that invites and inspires all Kiwis to Make it Super.

Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward said Make it Super speaks to the passion customers have for their vehicles - from first cars to classic motorbikes, jeeps to jet skis - as well as the pride they take in their hobbies and home DIY projects.

"Whoever you are, whatever you drive, whatever you need, Supercheap Auto is here to help you Make it Super," Mr Ward said.

"Many Kiwis turn to Supercheap Auto to help them repair, maintain and personalise their rides; to make them super.

"They rely on our expertise and friendly advice as well as the big-name brands and affordable products we stock across our huge range of automotive, 4WD and marine accessories, parts, tools and consumables.

"But we’re also here to Make it Super away from the roads, tracks and waterways with thousands of products for home DIY, travel, touring, outdoors, garages and sheds."

"It’s about offering all New Zealanders super value for money, super customer service and super advice and expertise.

"Make it Super modernises and broadens the appeal of Supercheap Auto while highlighting our timeless commitment to customer service and great value on an extensive range of products."

Supercheap Auto operates more than 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand, employing more than 3,800 team members. It was founded in 1972 and the launch of its Make it Super long-term brand platform coincides with its 50th anniversary.