Bounce Brekkie Bars - Real food for breakfast on the run!

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 11:56

Start your day smarter with Bounce’s new range of 5 star health rated Brekkie Bars. Available in Hazelnut Cacao and Apricot Almond, these gluten free, high fibre wholefood breakfast bars are the perfect way to kick start the day, especially for those on-the-go. The delicious easy morning brekkie bars are filled with a fruit filling wrapped in an almond butter crust and are available nationally at Coles or online at bouncefoods.com.au.

Bounce’s new range of Brekkie Bars are all:

- High in fibre - Have a 5 star health rating

- Gluten free

- Contain no refined sugar

- Contain no junk

- Aussie made

Bounce Apricot Almond Brekkie Bar: Juicy, tart apricots are carefully mixed with chewy almonds to create their Apricot Almond Brekkie Bar all wrapped in an almond butter crust. Ingredients: Nut and Seed Blend (Almonds 15%, Sunflower Kernels, Sesame, Chick Pea, Quinoa Puffs, Rice Puffs), Fruit (Apricot 8%, Apple, Date, Pear), Tapioca Soluble Fibre, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Milk Protein, Natural Flavours, Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Guar Gum. Nutritional Facts per serve: - 182Cal - 6.7g fat - 10.6g carbohydrate - 5.8g protein

Bounce Hazelnut Cacao Brekkie Bar: An almond butter crust encases a soft and fluffy centre of creamy hazelnut cacao. Full of real food and high-quality ingredients, snacking on the go has never tasted so good. Ingredients: Nut and Seed Blend (Almonds, Sunflower Kernels, Sesame, Hazelnuts 5%, Chick Pea, Quinoa Puffs, Rice Puffs), Dates, Tapioca Soluble Fibre, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Milk Protein, Natural Flavours, Cacao (1%), Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt, Guar Gum. Nutritional Facts per serve: - 212Cal - 11.9g fat - 17.9g carbohydrate - 6.1g protein

Bounce’s new range of Brekkie Bars are available now at an RRP of $6.00 (3 pack) from Coles nationally, or online at bouncefoods.com.au.

About Bounce: Bounce’s range of nutritional snacks includes Plant-Based Chocolate, Whey Protein Balls, Plant Protein Balls, Brekkie Bars, Keto Bars, Chilled Balls and Kids Milkshakes with new additions hitting the shelves in 2022. All Bounce products are, all natural, Australian made, gluten free, nutritionally balanced and contain only premium ingredients Snack smarter with Bounce! bouncefoods.com.au | @bounce_aus #snacksmarter

