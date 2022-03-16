New head appointed - Waipa Networks

Wednesday, 16 March, 2022 - 15:02

Waipa Networks appoints new head Waipa Networks has appointed Sean Horgan as its new chief executive officer.

Horgan will step into the role following a successful five year stint as chief executive at King Country-

based The Lines Company. Horgan has previously held senior roles in the electricity generation and distribution sector off-shore as well as at WEL Networks based in Hamilton.

Waipa Networks chair Jonathan Kay said Horgan has a proven and impressive track record of driving and leading positive change.

"We’re delighted to have Sean as part of our team. He has a very strong passion for the community and is keen to explore some exciting opportunities for growth. This is a great appointment and we’re looking forward to having Sean’s expertise and passion on board."

Kay paid tribute to interim chief executive Marcel Manders who has been contracted to lead Waipa Networks for the last 10 months while a new chief executive was recruited.

"Marcel has provided terrific leadership with a relentless focus on health and safety and on improving operational and business performance. He has completed some key strategic transactions which will enable future development of the network," Kay said.

"We are very pleased Marcel has agreed to stay on and help with the transition process."

Horgan, who lives in Cambridge, said he was thrilled to be part of a community-owned company that is looking to grow and further develop its local connections.

He noted there were some significant changes ahead for the industry and said Waipa Networks was well placed for that change.

"Waipa Networks is a nimble company with huge potential. There are some exciting growth opportunities on the horizon where both the business and community can benefit.

Horgan will take up his new role in mid-2022.