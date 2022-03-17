Better office ventilation 'essential in world of endemic Covid'

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 09:04

As New Zealand moves into the "endemic" phase of the Covid-19 crisis, business owners should now consider improving their office ventilation to minimise the risk of staff catching the virus, says Tether chief executive Brandon van Blerk.

Since Covid-19 appears not to be going anywhere and after two years of topsy-turvy working conditions, many business owners are keen to find ways of enticing their workers back into the office.

Van Blerk says the most effective action business owners and building managers can take today is to deploy technology to monitor indoor air quality and help improve ventilation rates.

"Exposure to Covid-19 is a big concern for businesses because they can see how failing to address the spread of the virus in their offices can result in the dreaded ‘Big Sick’," van Blerk says.

"Essentially, due to new regulations, if staff catch the virus, they may need to be off work for some time. No company can afford to have a large chunk of its workforce on sick leave at once. That’s a massive expense to the business and the wider New Zealand economy."

He understands that many business owners will have already spent thousands of dollars on improving the thermal comfort of their offices and won’t be overjoyed to learn of yet another ongoing requirement upgrade ventilation rates in those spaces as well.

But van Blerk says the risk of long-term health impacts to health after contracting Covid means business owners may face legal action from disgruntled employees if they claim the company could have done more to protect them from catching the virus while at work.

"Think of it as a seatbelt. While a seatbelt cannot stop a car crash, it can help save a person’s life in the event of a car crash. Better air quality monitoring is the metaphorical equivalent of seatbelts in the office and a great way to protect staff from the virus.

"Covid Care - a hardware and software solution that monitors indoor air quality - is that seatbelt. Monitoring air quality allows business leaders to make informed decisions about ventilation strategies so they can prove to their employees they are doing the best they can to provide a safe working environment," says van Blerk.

Since Covid primarily spreads by air, the device monitors carbon dioxide (CO2) as a proxy for measuring virus particles. In an enclosed space - like a meeting room - the device calculates how much CO2 is being expelled and how long it will take for the whole room to fill with the gas.

"Our data highlights the terrible ventilation rates of most buildings. More than almost any other measure, improving ventilation will help convince people to return to the office by keeping them safe," van Blerk says.

He also offers a few tips business owners can do today to improve working conditions:

1. Stagger break times

In the interest of limiting the number of people in each room, van Blerk suggests creating a staggered system for break times while formalising the booking of meeting rooms.

"Meeting invites can help people know when rooms are booked. With the data from Tether’s sensors, everyone can see if a meeting room is up to scratch in terms of air quality. If it isn’t, they can always move to another room or suggest an outdoor meeting instead," he says.

2. Automate ventilation

Ventilation is generally an afterthought in many buildings, which means even with a device like Covid Care, companies are often forced to manually open windows or doors to change the air.

"Automating ventilation will require a bit more initial investment from a business owner or building manager, but it can save a lot of money in the long run," van Blerk says.

3. Get the data

Spot checks using handheld air quality devices will supply a quick reading, but they can’t offer any accurate information about the average air quality in a room. Trend data is far more critical, says van Blerk.

"By installing our devices in strategic rooms, it is possible to see when the CO2 in that space peaks, at what level the CO2 peaks and if that level is dangerous for the health of employees.

"One thing I am certain of is that data never lies and always informs. The only solution to survive in the coming years is to build better datasets. We can’t put our heads in the sand. Fixing poor ventilation is not a fad - it requires good data," van Blerk says.

For more information visit: https://www.tether.co.nz/