David MacLeod appointed Chair of Predator Free 2050 Ltd

Thursday, 17 March, 2022 - 16:03

Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050) has welcomed the Minister of Conservation’s appointment of David MacLeod as its Board chair until 30 November 2025.

Mr MacLeod was appointed to the PF2050 Board in November 2016 and has been acting chair since the departure of inaugural chair Jane Taylor from the role in March 2021.

In addition to his role with PF2050, Mr MacLeod is chair of Taranaki Regional Council. He has iwi connections to NgÄti Mutunga, NgÄi Tahu, and NgÄti Porou.

"We have made some major strides since PF2050 was created from scratch five years ago and I’m honoured and excited to help lead the next phase of our mission," Mr MacLeod said.

"We are quickly making the shift from establishing our systems and capabilities to building out a network of large-scale landscape projects, while actively investing in the science research and technology development needed to rid Aotearoa of possums, rats and mustelids.

"With 19 projects now signed up and 20 new trapping, surveillance and monitoring tools brought to market or about to be, we have achieved a lot already. To build on the groundwork laid, our focus for the immediate future is on driving research into breakthrough science solutions, supporting projects to achieve eradication and access the latest fit-for-purpose tools and techniques, and driving more iwi and community engagement with our mission."

Mr MacLeod also wished to acknowledge the departure of board member Gary Lane, who has stepped down after 5 years of service to pursue other opportunities.

"Gary has made a significant contribution to PF2050 during his time on the board. His expertise in predator management combined with his investment nous and commercial skills has been invaluable for us. We wish him all the best."