Pou Arahi Maori Leader to 'be bridge between two worlds in infrastructure'

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 09:00

International design, engineering and advisory company, Aurecon, has appointed Sarah Howard as its first Pou Ärahi MÄori Leader to continue to improve the company’s MÄori cultural capability and lead the development of enduring partnerships with mana whenua and MÄori.

Of Kai Tahu descent and affiliating with NgÄ Puhi, Sarah will be working with Aurecon to achieve a transformational shift to develop a bold and contemporary response to te tiriti o Waitangi - ensuring that Aurecon honours both the legal obligations and spirit of te tiriti.

Tracey Ryan, Aurecon’s New Zealand Managing Director, said, "At Aurecon most of our work is associated with large infrastructure and therefore we are working with natural resources such as water and changing the landscape and environment, which hold great significance in Te Ao MÄori. It’s important we do so with an understanding of mÄtauranga MÄori and in partnership with MÄori."

Prior to joining Aurecon, Sarah ran her own consultancy business, Whakatere Consulting Ltd, where she worked with Auckland Council’s Nga MÄtÄrae, MÄori Outcomes Department on relationship agreement negotiations with Iwi, investment fund design, MÄori Responsiveness Plans and research into the impact of Covid-19 on MÄori in Tamaki Makaurau.

Before forming her own consultancy, Sarah was a senior leader in government and managed the monitoring function of Te Puni KÅkiri, Ministry of MÄori Development. Her recent time in government also included a secondment into the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Health and Disability Review Transition Unit in 2020 to 2021. Sarah also has experience in local government, spending time as the acting General Manager for Te Waka Angamua, Auckland Council’s MÄori Strategy and Relations department.

"The chance to apply my kete of skills and experience to an agile and receptive organisation outside government really excites me. I can be the bridge between the two worlds of te ao MÄori and Aurecon, allowing us to better understand the needs of our communities and create truly innovative solutions to some of the largest infrastructure reforms and investment ever seen in Aotearoa New Zealand."

"My top priority is to refresh and lead the implementation of Aurecon’s He Rautaki MÄori strategy which has already been developed by a fantastic rÅpÅ« within Aurecon. Part of this will be building cultural capability across Aurecon and helping to strengthen relationships with iwi and other MÄori stakeholders, to better support the leadership team in achieving best outcomes."

Tracey continued, "Our strategy is also about creating an environment at Aurecon where we can attract and retain MÄori leaders, and help them succeed, to create better outcomes for all New Zealanders.