Adrian Griffin appointed Managing Director for SAP New Zealand

Friday, 18 March, 2022 - 09:24

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Adrian Griffin has been appointed Managing Director (MD) SAP New Zealand. Griffin takes over from Phil Cameron who was recently promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer for SAP Australia and New Zealand.

As Managing Director, Griffin will be responsible for all customer operations in New Zealand.

Griffin joined SAP 12 years ago as part of SAP Services and was responsible for driving key customer transformations. For the past five years, Griffin has led a successful team in his role as General Manager, NZ Industries Team (Private Sector).

Griffin is a strong advocate for emerging talent at SAP, supporting both the SAP Academy program and STAR Intern program.

Damien Bueno, President and Managing Director of SAP Australia and New Zealand said, "The success of our business in New Zealand is crucial to the success of the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market unit. New Zealand is home to some of our most innovative and forward-thinking customers who are seeking greater flexibility, and faster innovation cycles, and as such are embracing cloud technologies at rapid pace.

"I believe Adrian’s appointment will broaden and strengthen our leadership team in New Zealand. He brings exceptional leadership qualities to the role of MD. His focus on customer success combined with his collaborative and empathetic leadership style will ensure our customers are supported to grow and succeed in this dynamic market."

Adrian Griffin, Managing Director, SAP New Zealand, said, "There is a huge opportunity in New Zealand now, with organisations searching for ways to not just be resilient to the pandemic but to be able to move forward with growth, and in ways that better equip them for the challenges ahead. I’m thrilled to be in a position to help customers across New Zealand achieve their ambitions and I look forward to delivering some outstanding results in 2022 and beyond."

Griffin’s appointment is effective immediately. He continues to be based in Auckland.