PepsiCo NZ appoints Michelle Cassettari as first female general manager

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 08:26

PepsiCo New Zealand has announced the appointment of Michelle Cassettari to the role of General Manager. Cassettari is the first woman to hold this position and will lead an executive team of which seven out of eight are female.

Cassettari has worked for PepsiCo since 2018, when she joined the Australian team as Sales Director of their national Woolworths business. She has since achieved record share gains and developed strategic alignments to customer agendas across the business.

In her new role of General Manager at PepsiCo New Zealand, Cassettari’s focus is to continue product innovation for the company’s iconic Kiwi brand Bluebird, drawing on products that are better for you, as well as cementing the brand’s rich New Zealand heritage.

Cassettari is also eager to further drive strong diversity and inclusion plans at PepsiCo New Zealand and the company’s sustainability pledge to use 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging in its operations by 2025.

"As one of the largest snack food manufacturers in the country, ensuring better impact on New Zealand will be a focus for me and the team. I’m looking forward to focusing on the further development and innovation of PepsiCo in the sustainability space."

PepsiCo ANZ CEO, Kyle Faulconer, says Michelle’s strong customer partnership credentials and consistent results delivery over the past three years have been instrumental in PepsiCo’s success.

"I am confident in Michelle‘s ability to lead our Kiwi business and continue to build on the excellent growth and results we are seeing in the New Zealand market."

"Michelle has consistently delivered exceptional results for both our customers and business and we’re excited to see what’s to come with her at the helm of PepsiCo New Zealand," Faulconer says.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Michelle spent 14 years in various customer facing roles for Unilever and has a wealth of FMCG experience having worked for Cadbury, Schweppes and SPC Ardmona (CCA).

Casssettari starts her new role as New Zealand General Manager in April. She replaces Daniel Engeman who is relocating back to Australia.