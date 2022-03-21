Wellington business leaders star in second Imagine This podcast series

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 13:25

WellingtonNZ’s has released a second series of its chart-topping podcast Imagine This with Jehan Casinader which gives leading local business founders the platform to reveal the secrets of their success.

The podcasts are also designed to provide inspiration to people in Wellington as well as other parts of New Zealand and around the world to live, work and invest in a region of genuine innovation.

The first series released in November last year saw more than 5000 downloads from within New Zealand and around the world, ranking in the Apple and Spotify charts throughout the season.

The eight-episode second series poses the question What are you really capable of? It is answered in a variety of ways by Wellington business luminaries including HNRY founders James and Claire Fuller, Mevo co-founder Erik Zydervelt, Humble Bee founder Veronica Harwood-Stevenson and Dinosaur Polo Club co-founders Robert and Peter Curry.

WellingtonNZ co-acting Marketing General Manager Josh Gardiner says that while Wellington has a deserved reputation for its cafes, arts and culture, it is also an environment of ideas and collaboration that fosters business success across many sectors from Fintech to gaming to social impact and sustainability.

"That can be seen by those who freely gave their time to be part of Imagine This series two.

"You will hear inspiring stories from those leading the way with a new form of plastic made from the humble solitary bee, global gaming success, carbon-positive vehicle sharing, soda for the 21st century, digital accountancy, early childhood education, craft beer and recruitment with heart.

"In the centre of this success are founders and leaders who had vision and tenacity to create sustainable businesses. They are the stars of the podcasts and we thank them for their valuable time. They are a credit to Wellington."

You can listen to the podcasts on your favourite platform at this link: www.wellingtonnz.com/imagine-this/links