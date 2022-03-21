Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G unveiled

Monday, 21 March, 2022 - 16:51

Samsung has today unveiled the latest Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G, delivering a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations that offers a holistic mobile experience at a great value.

Powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera, expansive and smooth display, and two-day battery life, the new Galaxy A series features 5G connectivity, defence-grade security, an eco-conscious, stylish and slim design, and advanced connected experiences.

The Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G offer an advanced, next-level camera experience, packed with many of the powerful and fun features from the Galaxy S series. Fuelled by a brand new 5nm processor, the new innovative AI-powered camera makes every image look awesome - even in low lighting.

Expertly crafted to be fashionable, functional, and sustainable, the device’s slim bezel creates a smooth design that seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone. Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G feature the tough Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance, providing enhanced durability and peace of mind.

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available beginning April 22 at www.samsung.com/nz. Another new addition to the Galaxy A series, the Galaxy A73 5G, will also be available in select markets on April 22.