Whakatane Law firm 'newest supporter of Dairy Women's Network'

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 09:25

Dairy Women’s Network have a new supporter in Hamertons Lawyers, a full service legal practice serving Whakatane and the surrounding rural communities.

The new partnership will see dairy farming businesses around the country benefit from advice and grassroots knowledge in the areas of Agribusiness, Property, Succession Planning, Employment and Family Law, with Hamertons’ expertise shared through blogs and quarterly webinars.

The majority of the Network’s members will be tackling these issues so aligning with legal specialists in these areas makes sense, said Dairy Women’s Network CEO Jules Benton.

"Their support opens doors to specialist knowledge on legal matters that our members are commonly facing, and link in well with the work we have already been doing with our Network Partners in the employment, business and succession planning space. This partnership provides invaluable knowledge to ensure the continued success of the dairy industry and rural communities."

Protecting the people at the heart of the farm business is just as important as understanding the legalities around farm ownership and bank lending, and DWN members can look forward to topics exploring both farming issues and those that may affect the farmer, family or team.

"We are extremely excited to be joining the DWN family. With agri in our blood, we know we have a lot of experience and knowledge to benefit the DWN community not only with issues directly related to farming but wider issues that might affect DWN members and their families," said Hamertons Lawyers Director Jude Wilson.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that members of DWN have access to quality legal advice to support them with all their agribusiness needs, be that buying or selling a farm or farming assets, employment advice, succession planning, developing robust policies, issues associated with climate change and much more."