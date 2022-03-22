NZ local toy manufacturer, dodoland won the International Red Dot Design award.

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 11:13

EUGY, an eco-friendly 3D paper puzzle brand owned by dodoland, a local toy manufacturer located in Whangarei, won over the international jurors to receive a distinction in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.

The Red Dot Design Awards are an internationally recognized symbol of design excellence having categories for international product design, branding and communication, and design concept. Dodoland's EUGY was awarded in the international product design category.

This from the Founder and CEO of Red Dot awards Prof. Peter Zec, "Our international jury assessed a considerable number of products this year, as a record number of companies and design studios once again faced the professional judgment of our experts. In an evaluation process lasting several days, the entries from all over the world were scrutinized in detail and assessed in terms of their design quality and degree of innovation. The fact that you emerged victorious from such a strong group of participants is testimony to the extraordinary quality of your product."

The international jury awards EUGY for its, "sought-after seal of quality to products that feature an outstanding design."

Dodoland’s collectible toy brand EUGY, has a precise 3D design, which has been recognized by the international design award, made with sustainable materials using a unique patented structure. Currently, EUGY has over 80 models in its range and is available in over 31 countries. The toy brand rooted in New Zealand is now stocked through major toy retailers across the globe, as well through online stores such as Amazon. Dodoland’s range of collectibles has a focus on educating children about the wildlife that the puzzles represent, as well as the environment they live in.

Dodoland, the Whangarei local eco-friendly toy manufacturer established in 2011, has been pursuing its mission "Reconnect people to nature and protect the planet.", ever since its inception. Their ’Giving Back’ program is at its core, and embedded in the design process; dodoland has been partnering with NGOs, conservation projects and children's hospitals and donates a part of its profit to them to help support conservation, children and the community. The in-house designer collaborates with scientists and animal experts in the partnered NGOs to reflect biological details to each animal's design. Each EUGY includes ‘fun facts’, which both educate and entertain animal lovers.

The head designer, Rim Kim, said, "Designing EUGY is challenging as it requires a complicated process and collaboration. I am honoured to receive this award, but I don't think this is only for me, as a designer, but for all of the team members in dodoland and our partners who give me knowledge and inspiration. EUGY's design keeps evolving and it will become more and more eco-friendly. I hope all our EUGY fans can share the joy with us and look forward to what comes next."

The founder, Hoon Kim, said, "Since establishing our company, we have been consistently pursuing the core values for our products. Our core values are "Goodwill towards nature and life, refined quality and beautiful design." I am thrilled that our beautiful design is now recognized by winning such a respected international design award and I am excited to share the news with all our partners, distributors and supporters worldwide."

As the winner of Red Dot Product Design 2022, EUGY will be published in the Red Dot Design Yearbook and presented in the winners' area on the Red Dot website and other exhibitions, ensuring that it gets the international recognition and attention it deserves.