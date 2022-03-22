New event manager for Pukaha Wairarapa Garden Tour - Pukaha

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 14:04

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre is delighted to announce the appointment of new Wairarapa Garden Tour Event Manager, Jen Butler. She takes over from Rachael Dell who managed the tour for the past four years. The Wairarapa Garden Tour is two-day, self-drive garden tour featuring beautiful and unique gardens in the Wairarapa. It is an annual event and is major fundraiser for PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre. The tour alternates each year between showcasing properties in the northern Wairarapa/southern Tararua; and southern Wairarapa regions. The 2022 tour will be held on 5th and 6th of November and will feature gardens in southern Wairarapa.

Rachael Dell increased the popularity and success of the tour to culminate in a sold-out tour in 2021 raising a record $72,000 contributing to conservation projects at PÅ«kaha.

Jen Butler comes to the helm with a wealth of event management, executive and governance experience. She founded Absolute Gems Limited in 2019, specialising in governance, planning and strategy.

Jen’s latest fundraising success was the ‘The Wairarapa Kitchen Tour’ for St Matthew’s Collegiate School in Masterton which was a sell-out event for the school.

Jen is a keen gardener with a particular passion for sustainable food production, preserving and self-sufficiency. Watch this space for some interesting and informative additions to the 2022 tour.

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre General Manager Emily Court says "The tour has gone from strength to strength over the last few years. We warmly welcome Jen into the PÅ«kaha whanau and we are excited to see what new experiences and perspectives Jen will bring to the popular event. This is not only PÅ«kaha’s largest fundraising event, it also makes a positive financial impact in the region and we are really proud of that contribution."

Jen Butler says "I’m honoured to be able to contribute to the local conservation work PÅ«kaha does and am already really enjoying meeting gardeners and volunteers."

