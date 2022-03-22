Banking on innovation at Newcastle Permanent - TechnologyOne

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 14:24

Newcastle Permanent Building Society says its customers will be the biggest beneficiaries of a back-office digital transformation completed on time and on budget last year despite kicking-off in March 2020; right as the first COVID disruptions hit.

Founded in 1903, Newcastle Permanent is one of Australia’s largest customer-owned financial institutions. It has more than 325,000 customers and $11 billion in assets. In August, it announced plans to merge with fellow Novocastrian, Greater Bank, to create a regional powerhouse.

Technology is changing the financial services industry more rapidly than any other. Established players---from the ‘Big Four’ banks and regionals, through to smaller locally-based mutual societies---are moving quickly to adapt as customer behaviours change and new players enter the space.

In November 2019, Newcastle Permanent found itself with a challenge. It had focused its innovations efforts primarily on front-of-house, customer-serving functions, leaving opportunities for a number of back-office operations.

"We had three separate initiatives across the organisation looking at financial management, procure to pay and human resource information systems. Rather than investing in disparate systems, we started investigating an integrated solution. This would give us an amazing collaboration opportunity internally and allow us to deliver the three projects, replace eight existing systems and build a solid foundation for future innovation and automation," says Chief Financial Officer, Mark Colless.

"An integrated solution also provided opportunities for end-to-end process improvements. We set our strategy on process adoption and best practice over time consuming bespoke custom processes. We set the challenge to both Newcastle Permanent and TechnologyOne project teams to work as one team to produce so much more than a finance solution" Mr Colless said.

Newcastle Permanent selected TechnologyOne’s "One Banking" Software-as-a-Service solution. TechnologyOne outlined an ‘ambitious’ transition schedule based on an aggressive timeline for Newcastle Permanent, and the two organisations kicked off with their first four workshops in mid-March 2020.

And then COVID intervened.

Newcastle Permanent prioritised safeguarding the health and safety of staff and customers within its retail branch network, transitioned those employees who could, to remote working, and shifted focus to supporting customers, be it to enable digital banking, switch to enable contactless payments, or offer assistance through hardship support.

For the project team, it meant kicking-off a new project and at the same time getting familiar with brand new remote working tools.

"A lot has been said about how COVID has accelerated technology and innovation and our organisation was no different, we had a pipeline of work that was accelerated to enable us to support our customers," says Financial Systems Manager, Tristan Jones.

"The ability to work with a SaaS-based system was critical. It meant it didn’t matter where we were or what device we were using. In fact, the stay-at-home orders meant that the Newcastle Permanent and TechnologyOne teams didn’t actually see each other again face-to-face after those first four days in March 2020 until after the implementation went live," says Tristan.

Despite the challenges of COVID, the project was delivered on-time and on-budget in May this year. Newcastle Permanent has benefited from the changes in a number of ways, says Mr Jones, some of which are not reflected in black and white.

"It has given us process maturity. Before, many of the processes in these areas operated in a ‘manual controls’ manner. Those controls were sufficient, but they were time-consuming and that made them difficult to scale. Now, our controls are systems based," he says.

One of the targeted benefits to come from the initiative is a shift in employee mindset.

"Our vision is to be Australia’s favourite banking experience. However, before we implemented TechnologyOne, we were asking our people to think ‘digital first’ with customers and then asking them to pay suppliers with a paper invoice. We’re now walking the walk in the back-office too," Tristan says.

TechnologyOne’s chief executive officer, Ed Chung, says Newcastle Permanent’s challenges would be recognisable to many leaders in non-major financial institutions in Australia, many of which are still reliant on on-premise technology systems.

"Competition in the market largely revolves around improving customer experience, reducing churn or creating new revenue streams from existing customers. So investments in front-of-house solutions have grown rapidly but the opportunities in the back-office have had less attention," he says.

A recent landmark economic analysis by IBRS and Insight Economics found Australia’s financial and corporate services sector could unlock a $59 billion ‘digital dividend’ by replacing old technology with cloud-based, Software as a Service systems (SaaS).

That figure is the economists’ prediction of the savings to be made over ten years if organisations in the financial and corporate services sectors ditched their datacentres and switched to cloud-based platforms to run their operations.

They found Total Cost of Ownership savings in the range of 4-19 per cent, depending on the industry vertical and the size of the organisation. They also found labour force productivity improvements of five per cent, reduced financial auditing and consulting costs and reduced reactive maintenance costs.

Mr Chung, who commissioned the work for TechnologyOne, said: "This report makes it clear. It is in the interests of customers, staff and shareholders to continue, and in fact accelerate, the digital transformation underway in the financial services sector. The opportunity is too big to ignore."