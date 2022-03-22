Dairies should not lose vapes on top of cigarettes

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 15:48

Dairy owners and service stations are being warned that the government could devastatingly axe vape sales in addition to ending widespread cigarettes sales from 2024, which was announced by the government last December.

"We’re going to request a meeting with Dr Verrall, the Associate Minister of Health, because losing vapes on top of cigarettes will not just kill dairies, but drive smokers and vapers into the arms of gangs," says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

"We’re concerned because Otago University and Wellington Regional Public Health, two bodies the Minister was associated with before she became an MP, seem to be gunning for dairies over vape sales and that’s not fair and nor is it accurate.

"Losing vapes would torpedo Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 because dairies, service stations and supermarkets are where most Kiwis buy their vapes from and vaping saw the biggest fall in our smoking rates, ever.

"Dairies are already reeling from the announced loss of cigarette sales from 2024, which was signaled by Dr Verrall last December. Removing vapes will kill us and rip the heart out of many communities but it will be great for gangs.

"It will hand the gangs hundreds of thousands of vapers and smokers on a silver platter.

"The truth was in ASH’s hugely respected Year-10 snapshot, released several weeks ago, which shows that 96.5% of schoolkids do not, I repeat, do not get vapes from dairies.

"If any dairy is in that 3.5% minority and is deliberately selling to kids then they get no sympathy and should have the book thrown at them. They risk the future for everyone.

"We would ask the Ministry of Health to work with us. Vape sales are vital to replace a cigarette sales and is a major opportunity to rapidly convert smokers as we see them daily. We hope to raise this with the Minister when we meet with her.

"We mustn’t lose 2025 because some wowser academics don’t understand marketing or sales. To get smokers onto far safer vaping means that it must be normalised as the right thing for smokers to do.

"Smokers need to be sent positive signals and vaping must not be treated as smokers. It would help if councils stopped wrongly lumping them together. Ministry advocacy would help because some councils are undermining vape to quit strong.

"To hit Smokefree 2025, dairies must be given a freehand to sell vaping to smokers whenever they come into buy cigarettes. Unbelievably that’s against the law.

"Wowser academics need to give the market a chance. They don’t like that a market-led solution like vaping has done more to knock back smoking than anything they’ve come up with," Mr Kaushal said.