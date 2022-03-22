WayBeyond launches FarmRoad Mobile

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 17:02

With a further move towards supporting growers on their digital journey, WayBeyond has launched a mobile app which makes crop data capture faster and easier, particularly for onsite scouting of pests and pathogens.

"There are currently relatively few digital products on the market which assist growers with data collection, consequently there remains much manual use of clipboards, pens and spreadsheets in the industry," says Sophie Stanley, Head of Global Markets.

"By creating FarmRoad Mobile we solve a key pain point for growers - the length of time it takes and the manner in which they record crop data. With farm managers wrestling with staff shortages due to Covid and other factors, optimizing available staff time is key. By speeding up and simplifying on-farm data capture, the app provides a viable alternative to traditional methods."

Pest and disease detection is a key component of FarmRoad Mobile due to the need for swift action once detected in the growing environment. Director of Crop Science and Agronomy Dr Tharindu Weeraratne notes that a fast response is essential when it comes to reducing the spread of disease.

"Diseases like ToBRFV (Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus) or Botrytis can move incredibly fast and decimate crops. The sooner action can be taken to remove infected plants or set up a control regime, the better the chances are of minimizing financial losses."

"Being able to share photos is essential, particularly if you have less experienced workers who may not recognize the early stages of pathogen spread. Using the app means scouting staff can take photos, comment and share with their team to get feedback on next steps. All actions are captured on the FarmRoad platform and positively impacts the quality of yield. The saying ‘time is money’ is absolutely accurate when you’re looking at crop pests and disease."

FarmRoad Mobile is available on IoS and Android. To find out more information - https://www.farmroad.io/farmroad-mobile-app-lp-eng