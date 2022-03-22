Wych graduates from Newchip’s Global Pre-Seed Stage Accelerator Program

Tuesday, 22 March, 2022 - 17:29

Wych, the personal finance app set to change consumers financial wellbeing through ai data driven technology today announces their completion of Newchip’s six-month intensive Pre-Seed global accelerator program.

With a selective acceptance rate, Wych was chosen among a select group of startups from around the globe to participate in Newchip’s Pre-Seed stage accelerator, an immersive online experience designed to help entrepreneurs fundraise and drive scale.

During the accelerator experience,CEO Dermot Butterfield developed rapidly, accomplishing a number of key growth initiatives including gaining the skills necessary to effectively manage a mutli-national organisation. Honing how to measure success by identifying the optimum metrics and building a strong partner funnel.

"People don’t have time or capacity to manage their personal finances. So we developed the GPS of finance", said Dermot Butterfield, CEO Wych, "it can measure where you are, where you’re going, and what to do. By bringing AI and machine learning to develop a management strategy of personal finances. The program, and graduation from it, has been an insightful learning journey."

Moving forward the Wych team will be focused on completing their raise, a long overdue expansion to their team and delivering on pre- planned partnerships and white labelling opportunities.