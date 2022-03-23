Beef and Lamb NZ announce results of 2022 Farmer Director elections

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 - 08:51

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) Farmer Director Nicky Hyslop has been re-elected to represent the Central South Island on the B+LNZ Board.

In the election as part of the 2022 B+LNZ Annual Meeting process, Timaru sheep, beef and arable farmer Nicky Hyslop received 4,113 votes while opposing candidate Simon Davies from Milton received 2,250 - a winning margin of 1,863.

B+LNZ Chairman Andrew Morrison congratulated Nicky on her re-election. "Nicky has served on the Board since 2019 and has been a highly engaged and successful Director.

"I’d also like to thank Simon for his willingness to stand and for a good election. It’s great to see positions contested as it shows people see real value in the organisation and its work. The strength and calibre of the Directors informs the positions B+LNZ takes, and I’m always heartened by the depth of experience of candidates willing to put their names forward to be part of the Board."

For 2022, two Directors retired by rotation - in Central South Island and Western North Island. One election was held as incumbent Scott Gower was the only nomination received in Western North Island so no election was required in that region.

Election Day was Friday 18 March and voting was conducted by postal and internet voting.