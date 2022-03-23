Corporate Traveller launches Its SME Travel Toolkit

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 - 09:43

As the backbone of the New Zealand economy, SMEs are playing a central role in fuelling post-pandemic recovery and spearheading the return of the business traveller.

Corporate Traveller New Zealand is already seeing a positive trajectory for 2022 with international booking volumes doubling within weeks of the New Zealand government’s decision to scrap the self-isolation requirement for returning citizens.

The quick re-bound indicates a strong desire for in-person meetings and gatherings for successful business development, customer retention and networking.

To support SMEs, Corporate Traveller has unveiled the ultimate SME Travel Toolkit to give small business owners a helping hand as they adapt to a new way of travelling in 2022, which involves ever-changing protocols and precautions.

As the dominant player in the SME travel space which counts more than 1,500 team members serving over 16,000 customers globally, Corporate Traveller has tapped three decades of industry expertise to compile this easy-to-digest complimentary resource.

Available to read and download via the Corporate Traveller website, the 10-part monthly series tackles the most pressing concerns for SMEs and takes readers through the benefits of enlisting a business travel pro that you can trust and rely upon.

Keeley Alton, Corporate Traveller’s New Zealand General Manager recognises many businesses are faced with a new set of challenges when trying to navigate international travel in the pandemic era.

"The world has changed and jumping back into travel can be an overwhelming experience for any business, even those who previously managed their travel independently," said Alton.

"Through our SME Travel Toolkit, we have set out to share our knowledge to help business owners decide how to plan and travel safely, with ease."

In the first chapter, launching 23 March 2022, readers can expect to learn why DIY travel can be bad for business, the benefits of using a Travel Manager, and guidance on crafting the perfect policy and securing the best rates.

The SME Travel Toolkit will also share details of real-life client issues resolved with Corporate Traveller’s help and support. Useful checklists and other downloadable tools will be offered too.

"Travel is unique to every business. Some companies are big on cost efficiencies, others want freedom of choice or someone to call when things go wrong (think pandemic travel disruptions!)"

But, Alton said, there’s one constant for Kiwi businesses - the safety of their people.

"This is especially the case in the pandemic era where there’s no room for error when it comes to traveller safety - whether they’re on location or in the air.

"With the SME Toolkit series, we are helping businesses identify the best route and resources needed to maximise their productivity and savings, without cutting corners or compromising on safety."

With airline capacity set to increase in coming months due to the government’s recent commitment to opening its borders to tourists, Alton expects the corporate travel rebound to further accelerate.

"As airline capacity increases and flight prices become more competitive, more New Zealand companies will be jumping at the chance to take their business to the world. Our team is ready to help them achieve these ambitions."

The first chapter in the monthly series is ready to view now. To access and receive subsequent chapters direct to your inbox, sign up through the following link: https://www.corporatetraveller.co.nz/insights/resources/sme-corporate-travel-toolkit