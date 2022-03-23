Why B2B should be taking a B2C approach to UX

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 - 10:31

Whether it's within a B2C or B2B scenario, the design of intuitive and beautiful digital products should be directly informed by the humans using them.

However, traditionally, B2B organisations have heavily relied on making decisions based on a dollar value. PaperKite’s UX Strategist and Head of the Experience Team, Q Walker, says, "For B2B, often the people making decisions about what gets rolled out in the organisation are looking at the financial cost.

"The problem is, they don't see the fact that that tool creates a lot of extra time for users, from training people on how to use it or even the time spent inventing workarounds."

On the face of it, the initial financial cost suddenly becomes much more expensive, let alone tiring and frustrating for users. While this is problematic for a whole host of users, it has become especially frustrating for employees. Considering the sudden wave of employees prioritising work satisfaction, resulting in what is now known as The Great Resignation, creating seamless tools for organisations is more critical than ever.

PaperKite believes that organisations with B2B products should address the build and maintenance of their products with the same customer experience approach that organisations with B2C products do.

Becoming more human-centric, like B2C, and prioritising experience over cost will benefit both user and the end customer leading to much more significant savings for the whole organisation over time.

If everyone using the tool (i.e., the provider, organisation, people administrating the system) is finding the system intuitive and easy to use, organisations will see an improvement in company-wide morale, and it’s the end-user that will ultimately benefit. Nic Gibbens, Founder and Director of PaperKite says, "Happy workers, happy people, create greater experiences for the end customer.

"People remember the last great experience they had far more than the last advert they saw. A great experience for your customer gives businesses a chance to create a level of loyalty that is unheard of today."

What was once a frustrating problem for B2B organisations sudden becomes an opportunity. Walker says, "Businesses who are keen to disrupt their competitors should be looking at the B2C approach."

PaperKite’s Technical Director, Rob Holmes, adds, "Increasingly new products and companies are competing just on customer experience. The offering is no different. Their experience is how they make a point of difference."

When building a product, Holmes encourages businesses to consider the ‘whys’ for the customer instead of the ‘whys’ for the business. By asking more human-centric questions, organisations will arrive at customer-centric solutions, creating better experiences for their users and likely better business outcomes as a result.

"The biggest win we can get is when the end-user of the product picks it up, and it's just simple. The task that needed doing is done. Intuitively and elegantly," Gibbens says. However, PaperKite acknowledges that the transition to a B2C approach could be difficult for unfamiliar B2B organisations. On how to make this a smooth transition, Walker says, "Create a safe space for experimentation where you can learn quickly, throw away ideas that aren't working and then figure out a scaling plan from there.

"The kind of stuff that can happen overnight for a B2C company might just have to happen at a different scale or a different timeframe for B2B. And that's okay. That’s how it should be, and that should be leaned into."

Nevertheless, taking on a new approach is always better with the ability to leverage the knowledge and experience of an external partner. "We understand the pressures that come along with transitioning from a B2B to a B2C approach. We know it’s more than just applying human-centric initiatives or taking a B2C approach to UX. "That's not something you just apply to a company and say boom, job done. At PaperKite, we operate as coaches and partners for our clients. We empower them with tools that they can continue to use, adapt, and evolve to what suits the business."

The most important step organisations can take to improving their UX, Walker says, is, "Remain curious about how your product fits into all of the users' workstreams and their lives."

This will ultimately curate better working environments, better user experience and put B2B businesses ahead of their competitors. For more information: https://www.paperkite.co.nz/