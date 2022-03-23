New international air link helps tourism prepare for take-off - TIA

Wednesday, 23 March, 2022 - 10:47

New Zealand’s tourism industry is taking off again, with today’s news from Air New Zealand of an important new link with the USA.

Air New Zealand’s new service linking New York with Auckland will open up a valuable visitor market for Aotearoa New Zealand, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

Offering a direct flight from the east coast of the USA will help attract high quality visitors from New York and the wider region, TIA Communications Manager Ann-Marie Johnson says.

"As our tourism industry starts to recover and rebuild, it will be important to make travel as easy as possible from our major markets. Coming just a week after the announcement that our borders will begin reopening from 13 April, today’s news will be another welcome boost for tourism operators around the country," Ms Johnson says.

The new Air New Zealand service will begin on 17 September, three times a week, year-round with its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.