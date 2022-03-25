Minister calls on tourism to 'rejuvenate' NZ’s 'brand'

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 09:32

Tourism businesses have been challenged by Tourism Minister Stuart Nash to be active participants in rejuvenating New Zealand’s brand.

Speaking at the University of Otago Tourism Policy School this morning, he told those attending the online event that while the country has turned a significant corner in the COVID-19 battle, tourism will look differently in the future.

But that it is not necessarily a bad thing, he says.

"We’re unlikely to see an immediate return to 2019 levels, but nor should we want to - it was unsustainable and some of our communities were bearing the brunt of its impact."

Mr Nash says some countries’ borders will remain closed and that the cost and traveller experience isn’t the same as what it once was. It is now more important than ever to focus on tourism’s ability to inspire and change lives and target "high-value" visitors, rather than high net worth visitors, as a part of reopening New Zealand, he says.

"We want people to visit our country who have an interest in the environment and who want to engage with our culture. "Visitors who will become advocates for travelling here because they had wonderful, rich experiences that contributed to our regenerative goals." When speaking of regenerative tourism, that means speaking of MÄori cultural values as well as the values the vast majority of New Zealanders hold dear, he says.

To attract these visitors, concerted efforts will be needed.

"We want to continue to enjoy the benefits tourism brings to New Zealand and ensure that our grandchildren and great-grandchildren can too," Mr Nash says.

"To that end, I want to lay down a challenge to all tourism businesses to be a part of, and an active participant in, a rejuvenated New Zealand brand."

That involves each business considering how it presents itself to visitors, the way it supports employees, and ways it can strengthen links to communities and the environment.

"Draw on the support of your networks, the support of your communities, and embrace regenerative change together as a sector."

Mr Nash says it has been a "great" couple of weeks for tourism, with the confirmation of border settings and the recent announcements that two major airlines will soon re-establish links to North America, ready for the upcoming summer season. The reconnection with Australia, which prior to COVID-19 accounted for almost 40 per cent of all international visitor arrivals for New Zealand, is also "huge".

"I’m privileged to work alongside incredible people in the tourism sector, and together, we’ll continue to work to lay the groundwork to affect real, systemic change for the future. Generational change," he says.

The fourth annual University of Otago Tourism Policy School is a two-day event bringing together a wide array of policymakers, business leaders, industry organisations and tourism academics to discuss key challenges and opportunities confronting the New Zealand tourism industry. This year’s theme is ‘Structural Change for Regenerative Tourism', reflecting the view of the Tourism Minister that structural change is required to rebuild tourism for the 21st century, following the global pandemic.