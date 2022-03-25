Go Local with SOS business with a share of $20,000 to be won

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 10:04

Customers wanting to help support Taranaki businesses through the pandemic challenges can now win a share of $20,000 in business vouchers.

SOS Go Local is a campaign that recognises the challenging time businesses are facing under the pandemic settings, and aims to make the next three months a bit easier for local enterprises.

It was launched today as a partnership by Venture Taranaki, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, Mediaworks, BARA and the district councils of New Plymouth, Stratford and South Taranaki.

"Foot traffic in our centres around Taranaki has dropped dramatically in the last few weeks, and many businesses, across all sectors, have been struggling to operate as Omicron has increased in our communities. This campaign is about encouraging people to continue supporting local enterprises, like we did so well in 2020," says Venture Taranaki CEO Justine Gilliland.

The scheme utilises the SOS Business platform, which was the brainchild of long time business advocate and Venture Taranaki trustee David Downs in the 2020 lockdown. Customers can go to the SOS website to purchase vouchers from Taranaki businesses that can be redeemed at a later date. There are no fees and businesses keep 100% of the proceeds.

From this week until the end of June, anyone who purchases an SOS business voucher worth $30 or more will go in the draw to win even more vouchers. Five $150 vouchers are up for grabs each week, as well as one $3,000 voucher each month.

"There’s a double benefit there, where there are customers purchasing vouchers in the first place, as well as being able to spend the vouchers they win," says Taranaki Chamber of Commerce CEO Arun Chaudhari.

Customers can be businesses purchasing services from other businesses, as well as consumers purchasing hospitality or other services, such as home improvements.

"For businesses that are struggling, this really helps with cash flow," Chaudhari adds. "It also shows them that people support them and value them, even though they’re not coming out to see them as often at the moment."

Arborio owner Marnie Johnston-Saywell says the last few weeks have been incredibly tough, with business down significantly.

"There’s just nobody around - everyone will be feeling it. Getting support through SOS vouchers gave us so much encouragement in 2020 - people sent really kind words and it was just really cool."

Stratford’s Inkpot Cafe owner Hayley Loveridge says the business they’re used to getting through functions and events has dried up, and the lunchtime rush is also a thing of the past.

"Lunchtime is when we make our money, but it’s just so quiet. We rely so much on our regulars to get us through - they’ve been amazing, and any support we can get at the moment is just huge."

In HÄwera, This + That owner Grace Hornby says it’s been amazing seeing how locals have helped and supported small businesses over the past two years, and it really makes a difference.

"The community support is fantastic and we all have to adapt to these changing times. It’s the little things that go a long way."

Businesses are encouraged to sign up to the SOS platform in order to benefit from the scheme. Those keen to support local enterprises can head to sosbusiness.nz/collections/taranaki to purchase a voucher - and also be in to win.