Air New Zealand Airpoints™ renews its partnership with ANZ

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 11:14

Air New Zealand and ANZ Bank New Zealand have renewed their existing partnership relating to the Air New Zealand Airpoints™ programme for another five years.

The strategic partnership between the two iconic brands was first established in 2010 and since then has provided thousands of ANZ Airpoints Visa cardholders with Airpoints Dollars™ and a range of other card benefits.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty Kate O’Brien says the re-signing of ANZ will breathe new life into one of the oldest partnerships in the Airpoints™ programme.

"This renewed partnership comes at a pivotal moment for the Air New Zealand Airpoints programme and we’ll be working closely with ANZ to explore new products and services to enhance the experience for our mutual customers."

ANZ Managing Director for Personal Banking Ben Kelleher said it’s good timing for customers looking to build their Airpoints balance as international travel starts to open up.

"We’re delighted to continue our relationship with Air New Zealand Airpoints. It’s great news for many ANZ New Zealand customers who continue to enjoy the range of benefits of using an ANZ Airpoints Visa for their everyday banking needs, particularly those with their eye on an overseas holiday or other special purchase."

With New Zealand’s border restrictions easing in the coming weeks, customers with an ANZ Airpoints Visa card will be able to start flying more frequently again as they earn Airpoints Dollars faster. Airpoints credit card holders on average earn nine times more Airpoints Dollars than non-Airpoints credit card holders.

The re-signing of ANZ strengthens the Airpoints programme. Following the recent announcement of a new Airpoints earning partnership with Smiths City and increased product range on the Airpoints Store, Air New Zealand’s loyalty programme offers more choice and greater rewards to valued Airpoints members.

Each year, 2.6 million Airpoints members in New Zealand enjoy access to a wide range of rewards they can purchase with Airpoints Dollars, including flights, gifts and experiences from the Airpoints Store, and other travel-related products.

For more information, visit www.airnewzealand.co.nz/airpoints-partner-anz or www.anz.co.nz/airpoints.