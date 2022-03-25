HELL does the impossible with bleeding plant-based Burger Pizza

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 13:36

Carnivores are being challenged to tell real meat from plant-based meat as HELL launches its new Impossible Burger Pizza, featuring Impossible™ Beef, as the world-famous brand launches into New Zealand.

With a nod to 2019’s controversial Burger Pizza, HELL is asking meat-lovers to put their money where their mouth is and pick whether the pizza they’re eating is made from Impossible Beef or the real deal.

Impossible is infamous for being almost identical to meat in look and taste. Backed by celebrity investors like Serena Williams, Jay-Z and Katy Perry - its uncooked plant-based burger looks virtually identical to raw meat, and sizzles and browns while it cooks. It also has a juicy pink interior, depending on how ‘well done’ it is. Impossible is partnering with HELL as the first national quick-service restaurant to roll out the world-famous vegan meat in NZ.

Siang Tay, Marketing Manager for HELL, says the new pizza is a natural extension to Burger Pizza, which at the time caused controversy when the plant-based nature of the burger meat wasn’t initially disclosed.

"Our original Burger Pizza challenged meat-eaters to get out of their comfort zone and try a plant-based alternative. Despite the uproar, it moved the dial about meat alternatives in a way that hadn’t been done before. Three years later, the need to reduce our meat intake (and pressure on the planet) has only increased. Switching out meat for a plant-based alternative is a simple way we can collectively do that," he says.

When ordering the Impossible Burger Pizza, customers can opt into the challenge of spotting real from plant-based. If they guess correctly, they receive a free snack pizza as a reward. Siang Tay predicts it will be difficult for traditional, hard-core meat-eaters to tell the difference.

"The truth is, as the alternative meat market continues to grow, products like Impossible continue to up the game in providing something that tastes like the real deal. In our original Burger Pizza, most people didn’t know they were eating plants - we think it will be even harder to spot this time around.

"And if they can’t tell the difference, then maybe it’s time they considered choosing a meat-free alternative more regularly. The planet will thank them for it," he says.

HELL’s Impossible Burger Pizza hits stores today. The Impossible Burger Pizza Challenge is running for a limited time.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand's most infamous and well-known brands. With 76 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC's Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.