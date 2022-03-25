Reaching the Pinnacle with Hyundai - Hyundai New Zealand

Friday, 25 March, 2022 - 14:00

Hyundai New Zealand has a solid reputation for achieving great things in the world of cars. From winning the 2021 New Zealand Car of the Year for the all-electric IONIQ 5, developing the world’s first Kona electric rally car in collaboration with Hayden Paddon, and being the first to introduce hydrogen-powered vehicles to Aotearoa. The locally-owned distributor is not only committed to leading the way in the local automotive sector, but is also investing in inspiring the next generation of global and community leaders.

The Hyundai New Zealand Pinnacle Programme is a community programme targeted towards 15 to 18-year-olds looking to develop their skills and leadership abilities. It has been operating since 2005, first focussing on sport and in 2014 broadening its reach across all areas of interest.

The programme now supports youth who have a passion for excelling on the world stage or leading significant change in their field of choice, whether that be art, science, business, sport, music, film, performing arts, the environment, or politics. Students are provided with various learning and leadership opportunities to equip them with the skills to succeed.

For successful applicants, there are three separate stages of the programme to participate in. Two of NZ’s most iconic leadership programmes make up the first two progressions of the programme; Spirit of Adventure and Outward Bound. Then students have the chance to apply for the final stage and attend "Kai Waho", a unique outdoor experience, which allows students to explore and learn about themselves, their environment, and their place in the world through the lens of Te Ao Maori.

Once part of the Hyundai Pinnacle Programme family, students are connected to alumni, networks, and possible mentors to provide guidance and pathways.

Bernice Mene, Hyundai Pinnacle Programme Manager comments, "We are always looking for motivated students striving to excel on the world stage or lead significant change within their communities. The passion we have seen from young New Zealanders over the years is incredibly inspiring and to be able to guide them through some very formative years is a privilege we have all enjoyed since we began. We have an incredible selection panel and an advisory board made up of high performing New Zealanders who have not only achieved for their country but are dedicated to supporting future generations to achieve as well."

Aimee Elliott, originally from Methven, applied in 2015 and graduated three years ago. With a passion for triathlon and agriculture, she is currently working for Fonterra and is based in Hamilton. She comments, "I first heard about it from a family friend and assumed you had to be Olympic level to be considered, but it turned out motivation and a desire to achieve were the defining factors, and I’ve never looked back. It has impacted me in so many ways - the opportunities, the experiences, the mentors. I have met my best friends, and after so many years of feeling belittled in a small town for wanting to achieve big things, I feel like I found my tribe of people who want me to succeed as much as I want that for myself. I have the confidence to excel, and I encourage anyone with a passion to apply."

Nick Humphries, originally from Te Anau, now based in Matamata, was one of the first graduates from the Hyundai Pinnacle Programme when it moved into other fields. As a 16 year old interested in business, technology and the environment, he is now 25 and Director and Co-Founder of LuminateOne - an innovative software development company - and sits on the selection panel for the Programme.

Nick comments, "It’s hard to summarise what I gained from the Hyundai Pinnacle Programme because I developed a huge range of skills, tools and techniques that I use daily, but I think the core attribute would have to be confidence. Confidence to achieve, take risks, think big and the confidence in knowing that I am part of something that is always there for me. Now I’m part of the selection panel. I would encourage anyone to give it a shot, regardless of how absurd their passion is - we look for potential and then help people to grow and develop it over time."

Andy Sinclair, CEO of Hyundai New Zealand, comments, "As a team, we are so proud of what our Hyundai Pinnacle Programme has achieved over the years and as it continues to grow and develop New Zealand’s future leaders and changemakers. Just looking at our list of alumni and meeting our most recent students, we get so excited about what the future holds, especially as the world goes through some significant transformations and pressures that have impacted us all. New Zealand has always been considered a leader nation, and we want to continue this long-held tradition of packing a big punch for a small country by ensuring those motivated to succeed get every opportunity to do so."

If you have passion, motivation or know someone who wants to realise their full potential, make sure applications are made by the end of March - https://pinnacleprogramme.co.nz/