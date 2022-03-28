Auckland Council climate tax: 'Good intentions not enough to reduce emissions'

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 07:34

Auckland business leaders say the Council needs to show that its proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate will make a difference to transport emissions before asking Aucklanders to pay for it.

Public consultation closes today on the Council’s proposal to charge a targeted rate to Auckland households and businesses (based on property value) to generate $1 billion of investment in public transport, walking and cycling, and urban tree planting, over the next decade.

Auckland Business Forum Chair Michael Barnett says one of the chief concerns for business is the absence of evidence to show the package will have a positive impact on emissions.

"Nowhere in the consultation material can we see anything to suggest that this will actually make a difference - the Council itself admits that it only has limited data about what the plan will achieve.

"This is an inadequate basis for a $1 billion investment plan, and an inadequate basis on which to ask Aucklanders to pay more."

Mr Barnett sees it speaks to a belief inside Auckland Council and the Government that, when it comes to addressing emissions, more spending is always better, regardless of the impacts.

"Action on climate change needs to be urgent, but it also needs to be guided by targeted and evidence-based. Otherwise, what you’ll get are poor environmental outcomes, and a whole lot of unnecessary burden on society and the economy."

Meanwhile, given the predominant role of private vehicles in Auckland’s transport network, Mr Barnett says that any plan to reduce transport emissions can’t just focus on public transport and active modes.

"Public transport, walking and cycling only make up a tiny proportion of total travel in Auckland, and even with billions of dollars of investment over the coming decade, that’s not going to change. If we want to shift the dial, we need to concentrate much more on changes we can make to the private vehicle fleet, so that it generates fewer emissions."

The Auckland Business Forum wants to see the package acknowledge and support central government efforts to develop synthetic biofuels, put in place EV charging infrastructure, and increase the production and distribution capacity of Auckland’s electricity network, in preparation for a surge in the uptake in EVs.

It also wants to see more steps to ease the congestion pressure faced by general traffic, rather than just trying to get people out of cars.

"What the Council seems to forget is that general traffic congestion is really bad for emissions. Vehicles crawling at 30km/h on a congested motorway have 60% higher emissions than traffic flowing at 70km/h," says Mr Barnett.

"On the supply side, we need to see roading projects in high-growth areas on the periphery of the city brought forward, and lots of smaller-scale projects to get cars and trucks flowing, like reconfiguring lanes to remove bottlenecks, and peak-period clearways.

"On the demand side, we need to see the Council be far bolder in its support for congestion pricing as a solution for Auckland. This may well be the single most important step we can take to address our city’s congestion and emissions challenges."