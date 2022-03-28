Planned succession sees Rankin rise into Dairy Women's Network Chair role

Monday, 28 March, 2022 - 15:51

Dairy Women’s Network is announcing that Trustee and 2019 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Trish Rankin is taking up the role of Chair, with Karen Forlong remaining on the Trust Board as the newly-appointed Chair Support.

Going to market for new trustees in 2020 highlighted the need for good succession planning within the Network, and was done with the intention of identifying people who would ultimately be able to take up the role of the Network’s next Chair.

Having well-planned succession within the organisation embodies the Network’s value of leadership through action, and is necessary to keep the organisation future-focused and developing alongside the industry, said Forlong, who is excited to be moving into the role of Chair Support.

"It goes without saying that it has been a humbling privilege to be the Chair for the last two and a half years. This new role will allow me to be there to support Trish and pass on knowledge from my time as Chair, and to still have a voice around the board table to support the Network."

Having seen the many opportunities for progression and succession with both the sector and Dairy Women’s Network since being appointed as Trustee, Rankin’s next step into the Chair’s role is "a privilege" she is looking forward to.

"It’s a great time to work with Karen over the next few months to learn more around the skills and knowledge of being a Chair," said Rankin.

"Governing an organisation that has a strong vision to enable transformation change in dairy businesses is so crucial in enabling the dairy industry to thrive."

Since entering the dairy industry the Network has played a big role in Rankin’s life. Over the years, Rankin has valued her membership with DWN in building her knowledge, skills and friendships. She recognises the wide reach of the organisation and the opportunities available for members and industry partners to come together to empower people in the dairying and agriculture sector.